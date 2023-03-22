IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dog invades pitch at the Chepauk, leaves Rohit Sharma in splits; Watch Video

With the series tied at 1-1 and the decider at the Cheapuk stadium in Chennai heating up, a dog invaded the pitch, resulting in play being halted. Two ball boys were seen chasing the dog as it casually strayed away and dodged being captured. The incident raised the decibel level inside the stadium, with fans cheering the dog, and even left both teams amused by the incident. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen laughing as the incident unfolded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On a spin-friendly track, Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. After a strong start by openers Travis Head and Mitche Marsh, who raced to a 50 run partnership, Hardik Pandya provided the crucial breakthrough, ripping through the Australian top order. Panday got rid of Travis Head and then sent the skipper, Steven Smith, back to the pavilion for a duck.

Kuldeep Yadav ensured there was no fightback from the visitors, picking up three wickets to clean up the middle order.