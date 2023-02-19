IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja claims 12th 5-wicket-haul to take career-best figures

Ravindra Jadeja was at his lethal best, as Australia were bundled out for 113 runs in their second innings of the second Test in Delhi on Sunday.

Jadeja's 7/42 destroyed a clueless Australia who lost 9 wickets for 52 runs as the Indian bowlers ran riot to bring up his 12th 5-wicket haul.

.@imjadeja wraps up Australia’s innings in a hurry, taking a 7️⃣-fer, 5️⃣ of them bowled!

Tune-in to the action in the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/GYQBTum0fd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2023

Ashwin laid the platform for Jadeja, dismissing Travis Head who was looking to counter attack, in the first over the day. Ashwin then trapped Steven Smith LBW which triggered the Australian collapse.

Favoured by poor shot selection, Jadeja cleaned the wickets of Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann. Attempting the sweep shot on a pitch that kept the ball low was a recipe for disaster as Jadeja had a field day.

The visitors set a target of 115 runs and will look to unleash their three spinners on a pitch has has provided lethal turn in the morning session.

