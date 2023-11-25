IND vs AUS 2023, 2nd T20I: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram?

Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Australia will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series on November 26th, Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. However, it's interesting to know whether the city has chances of showers spoiling the intriguing contest as the tourists aim to draw parity.

According to Accuweather, the probability of precipitation is 25% in the morning, but it mostly remains sunny. The probability of showers surge to 55% in the afternoon, but yet again it will stay sunny. However, with the match beginning at 7:00 in the evening, the weather is predicted to be clear with chances of precipitation only 11%. Thus, the fans should get a full match.

Thiruvananthapuram weather | (Credits: Accuweather)

Team India sneak home by 2 wickets in a high-scoring thriller in Vishakhapatnam:

Four days after Team India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final, the new-look side drew first blood in the opening T20I as they look to prepare for next year's showpiece event. Suryakumar Yadav, who served as the captain, put Australia into bat, citing the dew factor. The tourists made the most of the good batting conditions, headlined by Josh Inglis' maiden T20I hundred, posting 208-3 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue did lose two wickets inside the first 5 overs, but Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a counterattacking 122-run stand. The skipper led from the front with a 42-ball 80, while Kishan made 58. It all came down to 7 required off the final over, but India lost three wickets, two which came off a run-out. With only a single needed off the final ball, Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball, giving India victory.