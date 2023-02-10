e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Twin fifties from Jadeja-Axar & Rohit's century gives India 144 run lead over Australia at stumps

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India's lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format. Rohit also became the only Indian captain to register a century in three formats of the game.

Rohit waged a lone battle against the Australian bowlers up until Tea as India lost the wickets of nightwatchman R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli and Suryakuma Yadav. The Indian captain then stitched together a crucial partnership to take the home side out from a spot of bother.

However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart's first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit's off-stump cartwheeling.

All-rounders Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar (52 not out) then combined forces, scoring unbeaten fifties, to put India in a strong position.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he picked up four wickets on Friday, including the scalps of Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 321 for 7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66; Todd Murphy 5/8

