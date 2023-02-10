IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Twin fifties from Jadeja-Axar & Rohit's century gives India 144 run lead over Australia at stumps

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India's lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday.
Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format. Rohit also became the only Indian captain to register a century in three formats of the game.
Rohit waged a lone battle against the Australian bowlers up until Tea as India lost the wickets of nightwatchman R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli and Suryakuma Yadav. The Indian captain then stitched together a crucial partnership to take the home side out from a spot of bother.
However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart's first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit's off-stump cartwheeling.
All-rounders Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar (52 not out) then combined forces, scoring unbeaten fifties, to put India in a strong position.
Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he picked up four wickets on Friday, including the scalps of Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).
Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.
India 1st innings: 321 for 7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66; Todd Murphy 5/8
