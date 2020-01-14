Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Twitter ruthless after concussion forces Rishabh Pant off the field

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been a target for trolls after a series of poor performance. In the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia, Pant was dismissed after scoring 28 runs off 33 balls which made him a target for the trolls yet again.

Pant suffered a concussion while batting and could not keep wickets with K.L. Rahul filling in for him. He top-edged a short delivery from Cummins which hit his helmet before flying to point, which caused the concussion.

Let us have a look at some tweets which target Pant for his poor performance.