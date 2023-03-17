IND vs AUS 1st ODI: South superstar actor Rajnikanth attends first game at Wankhede stadium; check pictures

Rajnikanth made an appearance at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the first ODI of India's three-match series against Australia. The actor was seen with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief Amol Kale, who had invited him to watch the game live.

Amol revealed ahead of his arrival that it will be a great honour for the association because the 72-year-old will be present at the iconic stadium for the first time in a long time.

“I had invited legendary actor Rajnikant ji, and he has accepted our request. It will be a great honour for us as he will be coming to Wankhede Stadium after long time,” MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia for 188 runs in the ongoing first ODI at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai On Friday. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with a two-wicket spell.

After being put into bat, Australia were 129 for 2 at one stage but they eventually failed to bank on a good start given by Mitchell Marsh. Mitchell Marsh hit 81 off 65 before Ravindra Jadeja ended his onslaught in the 20th over. India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium.