IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans protest against CAA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

In the first ODI between India and Australia at Wankhede, Mumbai, fans took part in a protest against wearing 'No CAA' and 'No NPR' t-shirts as they cheered for India.

Rediff reported, Fahad Ahmad, a student leader saying, "We, the students of Mumbai are at Wankhede stadium India v/s Australia match for peacefully showing our message depicting, 'No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA'.