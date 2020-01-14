IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans protest against CAA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

In the first ODI between India and Australia at Wankhede, Mumbai, fans took part in a protest against wearing 'No CAA' and 'No NPR' t-shirts as they cheered for India.
Rediff reported, Fahad Ahmad, a student leader saying, "We, the students of Mumbai are at Wankhede stadium India v/s Australia match for peacefully showing our message depicting, 'No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA'.
Meanwhile, chants of 'Modi-Modi' could be heard from others as the officials intervened in the matter and allegedly escorted the protestors outside the stadium.
"Few people were chanting No CAA No NRC in Wankhede stadium today, entire stand started chanting Modi Modi Liberals should understand if there are three protestors, there are 1000 silent supporters," a user wrote.
There have been numerous protests across India in the last month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Intellectuals, students and women have come out on the streets protesting the CAA and NRC. Despite the nation-wide protests, CAA came into effect on January 10, 2020.
Coming back to the match, Australian skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner smashed unbeaten centuries to help Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here Tuesday. Chasing 256 for win, Finch (110 not out) and Warner (128 not out) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to register the emphatic win with 74 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
