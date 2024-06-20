IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 LIVE: India Opt To Bat First In Antigua, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Mohd Siraj

Virat Kohli is looking to bounce back from a slump, and Kuldeep Yadav is itching to get on the field as India, the top contenders, gear up to take on Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Thursday. Everyone’s talking about how India will line up. At the start of the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma hinted he wants all four all-rounders—Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja—in the squad. This worked great in the bowling-friendly conditions in New York, and it seems like Rohit will stick with this winning strategy, which deepens their batting lineup to number 8.

Live Updates:

7.35 pm - Here are the Playing XIs for tonight's clash

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

7.30 pm - Toss: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first against Afghanistan. Team India has replaced Mohammad Siraj with Kuldeep Yadav, who gets his first game of the tournament in the Super 8s.

Afghanistan have also made just 1 change - Karim Janat is not playing, Hazratullah Zazai comes in.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

7.25 pm - Pitch Report: "Lovely weather conditions. 58m, 67m square boundaries, 70m down the ground. It looks a really good pitch with a few cracks on it. The ball should come on to the bat nicely and the bowlers need to bowl in the right areas. Batters should prosper on this wicket. A bat first pitch," says Sunil Gavaskar .

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Will Kuldeep Play?

If Kuldeep is to be included, either Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh would have to be dropped. Siraj seems the more likely to sit out if this change happens.

Pitch and Conditions

Judging by the practice sessions, the pitch at Kensington Oval looks like it will favor spinners, boosting Kuldeep’s chances. Plus, with a gentle breeze, fast bowlers might get some swing during the powerplay.

India's lineup and tactics will be key as they kick off their Super 8 journey against a lively Afghan team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai