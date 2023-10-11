 IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaky Afghanistan Run Into Red-Hot India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaky Afghanistan Run Into Red-Hot India
Live Updates

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaky Afghanistan Run Into Red-Hot India

Live updates and scores of the 2023 World Cup game between India and Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Hashmatullah Shahidi. | (Credits: Twitter)
11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST
11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST
11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST
11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST

If it's anything like the previous match, Team India batters could have a merry. However, Afghanistan can exploit the conditions in case of even any remote assistance of spin and run India close as it happened in 2019

11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST

What does Delhi have in store after a high-scoring game between South Africa and Sri Lanka at this same venue?

11 October 2023 12:22 PM IST

It's a battle between two of the best spin-attacks in the competition! Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 9th match of ICC World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Big Celebrities Including Amitabh Bacchhan And Rajnikanth To Attend India vs...

ICC World Cup 2023: Big Celebrities Including Amitabh Bacchhan And Rajnikanth To Attend India vs...

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaky Afghanistan Run Into Red-Hot India

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaky Afghanistan Run Into Red-Hot India

ICC World Cup 2023: 'Felt Like I Was Playing A Match In Pindi', Says Mohammad Rizwan On Batting In...

ICC World Cup 2023: 'Felt Like I Was Playing A Match In Pindi', Says Mohammad Rizwan On Batting In...

ICC World Cup 2023: Iconic WC Moments Between Australia And South Africa

ICC World Cup 2023: Iconic WC Moments Between Australia And South Africa

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gifts Jersey To Hyderabad Stadium's Ground Staff;...

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gifts Jersey To Hyderabad Stadium's Ground Staff;...