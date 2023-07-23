Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowlers Blow India Away After Tayyab Tahir's 108 To Retain Title In Colombo

Pakistan A cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter

Pakistan A notched up a comprehensive 128-run win over India A in the final of the Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo to win the title for the second time. The Men in Green put on an impressive batting performance to rack up 352 and blew away a star studded Indian batting unit for only for 224.

After losing the toss, openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan played fearlessly to leave the Indian bowlers dazed. Ayub was the first one to go for 59 among the two after getting to a 43-ball half-century. Farhan, meanwhile, made a run-a-ball half-century before falling for 65, thanks to a horrible mix-up.

Tayyab Tahir plays his natural game even as Pakistan wobble:

While Pakistan lost quick wickets trying to keep the tempo going, 29-year-old Tayyab Tahir was the only one successful in doing it. He kept the runs coming while Mubasir Khan held the other end, even as his partner hit boundaries at will.

Tahir brought up his half-century in only 42 balls and reached three figures in 66 deliveries before perishing for 108 off 71 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes. However, the right-hander had put his side in track of over 350, which looked to fade away as the tailenders struggled to put bat on ball. Nevertheless, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. stepped up to the task with a cameo to take Pakistan to 352.

India fall well short despite brisk start by the openers:

India's openers B Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma made a highly encouraging start by stitching a 64-run stand in 8.3 overs. However, the short-pitched delivery from Arshad Iqbal made the first incision as Sai Sudharsan top-edged to the keeper. Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty after Nikin Jose's contentious dismissal off only 44 deliveries.

It seemed like the deciding partnership for India would be between Abhishek Sharma and skipper Yash Dhull before the latter sliced one to point for 61. Dhull holed out to long-on while trying to go for a big hit, effectively ending India's hopes of scaling Pakistan's total. The remaining wickets were a mere formality for Team India as Pakistan's bowling unit ground them to dust.