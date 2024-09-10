 Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As International Hockey Federation President
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIncumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As International Hockey Federation President

Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As International Hockey Federation President

The nominations for FIH elections were received by the August 31 deadline for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at its Statutory Congress.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram is set to be elected unopposed as the head of the world body at its 49th Congress in Muscat, Oman on November 9.

The nominations for FIH elections were received by the August 31 deadline for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at its Statutory Congress.

Ikram has a long association with the sport. The former Pakistan and China hockey coach is a member of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and has been an Executive Board member of the FIH since 2016. On 5 November 2022, he was elected as the 13th President of FIH.

The FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) has also completed its assessment of all the candidates nominated for the positions of FIH president and FIH ordinary executive board members and has determined that all nominations submitted meet the required standards and criteria.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track

While Ikram is the sole candidate for the president's post representing Hong Kong Macau, there is a fight between Danae Andrada Barrios of Uruguay, Germany's Katrin Kauschke and Zambia's Hazel Kennedy for the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member female.

For the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member male there is again a three-way battle between Alberto Daniel Budeisky of Argentina, Netherlands' Erik Cornelissen and South Africa's Deon James Morgan.

The EOP will supervise the election process during the Congress.

The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the governing body's Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations.

There is no Indian in the FIH election race.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Video: Babar Azam Stunned After Being Castled Cheaply During Practice Match In Pakistan

Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Include Rinku Singh As Plenty Of Stars Set To Join National Team Ahead...

Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Include Rinku Singh As Plenty Of Stars Set To Join National Team Ahead...

Viral Pics: Catering Staff Wash Utensils In Toilet At Greater Noida Stadium As Weather Plays...

Viral Pics: Catering Staff Wash Utensils In Toilet At Greater Noida Stadium As Weather Plays...

Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months; Mohun Bagan Eligible for ₹12.90 Crore Compensation: AIFF PSC

Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months; Mohun Bagan Eligible for ₹12.90 Crore Compensation: AIFF PSC

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Set To Fight Inside 'Hell In A Cell' at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H Reacts

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Set To Fight Inside 'Hell In A Cell' at WWE Bad Blood, Triple H Reacts