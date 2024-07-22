'Incredible Honour': LeBron James Voted As Flag-Bearer For Paris Olympics For USA Contingent

LeBron James. | (Credits: Twitter)

LeBron James, a National Basketball Association (NBA) legend, has been announced as the first men’s basketball player in history to be the official flag-bearer of the USA Olympic contingent during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, starting on July 26. He was voted for the honour by all members of the US contingent who will be representing the country at the Games.

"It's an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together. For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment," said James upon being bestowed this honour.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on Friday at the River Seine.

LeBron James set to partake in his 4th Olympics edition:

‘King James’ is all set to represent his national colours for the fourth time in Olympics history with him already having won the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and gold in the 2012 London Olympics.

Although James is the first men’s player who has been bestowed the honour of being the flag-bearer, WNBA stars Dawn Staley (2004) and Sue Bird (2020) have previously been the female flag-bearers.

The USA basketball team will be a force to reckon with at the Games with the biggest NBA players all set to represent their national colours in what can only be described as a star-studded lineup with the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards amongst a few of the many stars who will be taking part in Paris.