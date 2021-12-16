In Pictures: Virat Kohli-led Test squad departs from Mumbai for South Africa Tour

Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad departed for South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

Here are some of their departure photos

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: Viral Bhayani

Indian team on the flight | Photo: BCCI

Advertisement

Team India during departure to South Africa | Photo: Viral Bhayani

Team India during departure to South Africa | Photo: Viral Bhayani

Virat Kohli | Photo: Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:52 AM IST