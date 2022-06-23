In Pictures: Coach leaps into pool to save athlete's life at World Aquatics Championship

Anita Álvarez passed out in the swimming pool at the World Aquatics Championship. Her trainer, Andrea Fuentes, jumped into the pool and saved her life | Twitter/@d20fernandes

The swimming world championships have been rocked by terrifying scenes after American Anita Alvarez fainted while in the pool and was rescued from drowning by her coach.

Alvarez was taking part in the final of the women’s solo free artistic event - formerly known as synchronised swimming - when she lost consciousness and began sinking towards the bottom of the pool.

The 25-year-old's coach, Andrea Fuentes, without skipping a beat, leaped into the pool and managed to pull her to the top before bringing her to the edge of the pool to get immediate medical attention.

Once back on dry land the 25-year immediately received medical attention and regained consciousness.

"It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," Fuentes said.

Alvarez is now recovering and reportedly doing well.

Fuentes told MARCA that the plan for the swimmer is to rest all day Thursday in hopes of her being able to compete in Friday's team free event. However, Alvarez will go through testing in the next few days to try and figure out the cause of her fainting.

The 25-year-old Alvarez was competing for a medal in her third trip to the World Championships. She did not see the podium, finishing seventh. Japanese swimmer Yukiko Inui took gold, Marta Fiedina won silver for Ukraine and Evangelia Platanioti earned bronze for Greece.