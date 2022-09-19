In pics: Team India sweat it out ahead of 1st T20 vs Australia at Mohali

Let us know! 👂

Team India kicked off their preparations for their three-match T20I series against Australia starting at Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

India players hit the nets as they head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after downing the defending champions in home conditions.

Though India could not progress past the Super 4 phase of Asia Cup 2022, they have some positives coming into this series. The biggest of them all is Virat Kohli regaining his form.

'King Kohli' as he is known to fans, scored 276 runs in five innings during the Asia Cup, which included one century, a highly-anticipated one and two half-centuries. The way ball found the middle of his bat was a sight not seen since a long while and fans would be hoping that they get to see more of it.

Openers KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to lay a solid foundation for a big score by giving a positive start, filled with the attacking brand of cricket they are known for. KL though will have to score well in all three matches with a superb strike rate as he has been blowing hot and cold since his return from injury, which has put his opening slot at risk.

This series is a chance for in-form middle-order batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to score big against a world-class team which currently has the biggest prize in T20I cricket. Pant has scored heavily against Australia historically and it would be his chance to prove his worth as a T20I player, a format in which he has struggled.