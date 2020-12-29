In Pics: Newly-wed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma enjoy dinner with MS Dhoni, Sakshi in Dubai

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted newly-wed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma for dinner on Tuesday.
Chahal, who's in Dubai with his wife for their honeymoon, took to his Instagram to share pictures from the dinner and wrote, "Extremely happy & blessed."
The ace spinner's wife also took to the photo-sharing app to thank Dhoni and Sakshi for the dinner.
"Extremely blessed That's all I can say Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner Felt like home," the choreographer- YouTuber wrote.
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on December 22.
Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on Twitter, captioning the post as: "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond."
Chahal was last seen in action in the recent white-ball series against Australia. In the three-match T20I series, he managed to take four wickets and he was also adjudged as Man of the Match in the first T20I.
Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket.
In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.
The 30-year-old has played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing to scalp 151 wickets across both formats.
Chahal would most probably be next seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England next year.
