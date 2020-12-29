In Pics: Newly-wed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma enjoy dinner with MS Dhoni, Sakshi in Dubai

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted newly-wed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma for dinner on Tuesday.

Chahal, who's in Dubai with his wife for their honeymoon, took to his Instagram to share pictures from the dinner and wrote, "Extremely happy & blessed."

The ace spinner's wife also took to the photo-sharing app to thank Dhoni and Sakshi for the dinner.

"Extremely blessed That's all I can say Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner Felt like home," the choreographer- YouTuber wrote.

Check out the pictures here: