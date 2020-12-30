In Pics: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate son Agastya's five-month birthday

After returning from T20I and ODI series against Aussies, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spending some quality time with his family.
On Wednesday, Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated their son Agastya's five-months birthday. Sharing adorable from the celebrations, the all-rounder wrote, "5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed."
In the pictures, Agastya flashes a cute smile as he poses for the picture sitting on his father's lap. Stankovic is seen standing by Hardik's side . The family is seen twinning in white outfits.
Junior Pandya's birthday cake has a reindeer wearing a Santa Claus hat and 'Happy 5 months Agastya' written on it.
Check out the pictures here:
On the ocassion of Christmas, Hardik had turned Santa and shared the adorable moments with his fans and followers on social media.
Pandya, who returned to India, mid-December after their ODI and T20I series in Australia, met his family for the first time in four months, having also taken part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE before the Australia tour.
The 27-year-old became a father on July 30 and had to leave for the UAE in less than a month for the IPL. He ended up winning the title with the Mumbai Indians in a tournament in which he was part of a formidable lower order with Kieron Pollard and his brother Krunal Pandya.
He was then part of the Indian team that toured Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is. While India lost the ODI series 2-1, they won the T20I series 2-1 and Pandya was one of their top performers on both occasions.