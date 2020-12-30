In Pics: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate son Agastya's five-month birthday

After returning from T20I and ODI series against Aussies, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spending some quality time with his family.

On Wednesday, Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated their son Agastya's five-months birthday. Sharing adorable from the celebrations, the all-rounder wrote, "5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed."

In the pictures, Agastya flashes a cute smile as he poses for the picture sitting on his father's lap. Stankovic is seen standing by Hardik's side . The family is seen twinning in white outfits.

Junior Pandya's birthday cake has a reindeer wearing a Santa Claus hat and 'Happy 5 months Agastya' written on it.

Check out the pictures here: