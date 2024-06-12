'In Our Best Interests': Josh Hazlewood Keen To See England Out Of T20 World Cup 2024 Early

Josh Hazlewood. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Australia's new-ball seamer Josh Hazlewood has strongly suggested that knocking England out of T20 World Cup 2024 will do them a world of good moving forward in the tournament. The right-arm seamer admitted that Australia has struggled against England historically when it comes to the shortest format.

Australia overcame England on Saturday in Barbados by 36 runs to leave them on the brink of elimination. The defending champions need two big wins against Oman and Namibia to move ahead of Scotland in terms of net run-rate, with a shot at reaching the Super 8 stage.

Speaking at a presser, Hazlewood, who finished with figures of 4-0-18-2 on Wednesday, said, as quoted by Perth Now.

"In this tournament, you potentially come up against England at some stage again - and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day. We've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament, that's in our best interests, as well as probably everyone else's."

"More important than potentially trying to knock someone else out" - Josh Hazlewood on Australia's comprehensive wins

Hazlewood further claimed that beating teams convincingly is reassuring ahead of the Super 8 stage than knocking England out.

"There are a few options there, but to take confidence from winning and winning well - that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out. (England) have still got a lot to do on their behalf as well. It will become clearer the closer we get.