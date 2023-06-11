'In India We Have Our Own Trophies

Disappointment and criticism mounted as India suffered a crushing 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship Final. India's loss to Australia at The Oval has left fans of Indian cricket disheartened and dispirited. Many supporters have pointed fingers at the Indian Premier League (IPL), attributing it as a factor behind India's dismal performance in the test match.

Entering the final day with the daunting task of scoring 280 runs to chase down Australia's imposing target of 444, the arrival of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the pitch was met with hopeful cheers from the crowd. However, their enthusiasm quickly turned into silence and despair as Scott Boland and the Australian bowlers tore through India's batting lineup, dismissing the top-ranked team for 234 runs before the lunch break.

The collapse on the final day was particularly demoralising, as India lost their last seven wickets for a mere 70 runs. This dismal performance has only intensified the disappointment among fans, who are now voicing their concerns and criticising the team's overall display in the crucial WTC final.

Read Also These Cricketers From WTC 2023 Final Have Impressive Education Qualifications

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)