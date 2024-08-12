 'I'm Sure All Would've Taken Great Learnings From Games': Rishabh Pant Lauds Indian Athletes For Their Performance At Paris Olympics
India has clinched six medals, including a silver by Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) and five bronze by Manu Bhaker (women's 10m air pistol and mixed team), Sarabjot Singh (10m air pistol mixed team), Aman Sehrawat (wrestling) and Indian men's hockey team.

Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant lauded the Indian athletes for their performances at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. India has sent a 117-member contingent to participate in 69 sporting events across 16 disciplines.

India has clinched six medals, including a silver by Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) and five bronze by Manu Bhaker (women's 10m air pistol and mixed team), Sarabjot Singh (10m air pistol mixed team), Aman Sehrawat (wrestling) and Indian men's hockey team. However, India missed the seventh medal after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the gold medal match as she was 100 grams more than the permissible limit of 50 kg, her category in wrestling.

Apart from medalists, there were Indian athletes who missed out on winning medals with the fourth-place finish, Manu Bhaker, Arjun Babuta, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen and others. Despite India having a moderate Olympic campaign, the Indian sports fraternity rallied behind their athletes and applauded their efforts.

Rishabh Pant joined the chorus support for the Indian athletes. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Pant emphasised the sacrifices that every athlete had to go through to fulfil their dream of representing India at the International level while asserting that athletes received great learnings from the games in order to prepare themselves for the next Olympics.

"As an athlete myself I know the hardships and sacrifices all would have made to represent our nation at the highest level." the 26-year-old wrote on X.

"I'm sure all would have taken some great learnings from the games." he added.

