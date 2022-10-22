‘I’m not playing T20 World Cup': MS Dhoni's video before Ind vs Pak match goes viral, watch

India are set to face Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, in Melbourne, a video of MS Dhoni talking about the world event has gone viral.

In the video, the India cricket great can be seen interacting with fans on stage when the moderator says "So close to the World Cup, if I don't ask you a World Cup question, they are gonna lynch me."

Dhoni came up with a brilliant reply that left the fans in splits: "I'm not playing the World Cup... The team has already left," he said.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter, regarded as one of the captains to have played the game, announced his retirement on August 15 2020.

Dhoni, since then, has only been playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The India team, led by Rohit Sharma, meanwhile will look to end the decade-long wait for an ICC title. The last time India won a World Cup was in 2011 at home under Dhoni's leadership. For the T20 World Cup victory, one will have to go further back in 2007. Their last ICC title was the Champions Trophy in 2013, also under Dhoni.

