'I'm Here': Zaheer Khan Unveiled As LSG Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025; Video

Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan has officially been unveiled as the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2025. The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's official handle on X made the announcement on August 28 (Wednesday) as the former Indian cricketer herself appeared on the video.

A few days ago, ESPN Cricinfo had reported that the Super Giants and Zaheer were in talks for the latter's mentor role. The ex left-arm seamer had plied his trade in ten seasons from 2008-2017, featuring in as many as 100 matches, bagging 102 scalps at 27.27 with a solitary four-wicket haul.

The King of reverse swing, Indian legend Zaheer Khan takes charge as the mentor of Lucknow IPL

Zaheer has also worked as the head of global development of five-time champions Mumbai Indians and the director of cricket, serving in the roles from 2018-2022.

Lucknow Super Giants had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the Super Giants didn't have the most eventful campaign earlier this year, failing to qualify for the playoffs after doing so in the previous two years. KL Rahul and his men finished seventh after managing seven wins and as many defeats in the tournament.

Even as there was a spat between Rahul and franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka, the former is likely to be retained by them. Kolkata Knight Riders will start as the defending champions ahead of IPL 2025, having beaten the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai.

It is also the year when the mega auction will take place.