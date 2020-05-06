'I'm healed': Juventus forward Paulo Dybala recovers from coronavirus

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France's Blaise Matuidi.

Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11.

Both Rugani and World Cup winner Matuidi recovered mid-April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22, along with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered sooner from the disease which has killed nearly 30,000 people in Italy.

Dybala also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his arms outstretched looking at the sky: "My face says it all, I'm finally cured from Covid-19."