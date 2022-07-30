e-Paper Get App

'I'm elated': Weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father on son's silver medal-winning feat at Commonwealth Games 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Sanket Sargar |

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar's father Mahadev, expressed delight over his son's silver medal achievement at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Sanket opened India's account by winning a silver with a combined lift of 248 kg in the men's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

"We're very happy that he has won a silver medal for the country despite an elbow injury," said sister and father of the weightlifter from Sangli.

The 26-year-old’s father had come to Sangli from Nagpur in the early 1990s. He first sold fruits before opening up a paan shop and then a tea and breakfast stall next to it.

Sanket suffered an injury scare when his right elbow couldn't bear the weight. But his father sounded pleased despite the mishap.

"I run a tea and a paan shop to earn my bread. My daughter won gold for Maharashtra in Haryana (Khelo India Youth Games) and my son has now won the first medal in CWG. I am elated," Mahadev said.

