Iheanacho fires Leicester into FA Cup fifth round

Leicester edged into the FA Cup fifth round as Kelechi Iheanacho's early goal sealed a 1-0 win at second tier Brentford on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side are chasing a trip to Wembley on two fronts and they took the next step in the FA Cup after surviving a hard-fought fourth round clash in west London.

Flying high in the Premier League, third placed Leicester could be set for a memorable end to the season.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup, are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 1969.