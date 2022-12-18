e-Paper Get App
'If this was a subcontinent wicket the reactions would be quite different: Cricket fraternity blast poor GABA pitch after match finishes in two days

The two-day finish to the Test match between Australia and South Africa was criticized by a faction of former cricketers and fans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Cricket fraternity hit out the lush green carpet of a pitch laid out for the first Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba, Brisbane after the match ended under two days with the hosts winning by 6 wickets.

Australia have a stellar record at the Gabba, having lost been lost only one Test match since 1988-89, to India last year

Only Kyle Verreynne (64) and Temba Bavuma (38) managed to counter the Australia pace attack on a testing surface as South Africa managed 152 runs in the first innings. For the hosts, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets, while Scott Boland and Pat Cummins took 2 wickets apiece.

In reply, to South Africas low first innings total Australia made 218 runs with Travis Head making 92 and Steve Smith contributing 36 runs, while Kagiso Rabada picked 4/76 and Marco Jansen took 3/32.

South Africa disappointed again in the second innings, as they managed to score only 99 runs with Bavuma making 29 and Khaya Zondo top-scoring with 36*. Pat Cummins with 5/42 was the best bowler for Australia.

With just 34 runs to win, Australia was rocked hard by Kagiso Rabada, who picked 4/13, but the hosts managed to win the match with 6 wickets in hand. For David Warner, it was a forgettable match as he scored 0 and 3 runs.

Although it was a very good display of fast bowling from both sides, and the start was brilliant for Australia, who are looking to win all three matches in a bid to qualify for the ICC WTC final, the green top pitch, and the two-day finish was criticized by a faction of former cricketers on Twitter.

