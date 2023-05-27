'If India were playing a T20 in June this year': Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's future in the shortest format

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India captain, believes that it is premature to discuss Virat Kohli's future in the Indian T20 side, especially considering the upcoming T20 World Cup next year. Kohli concluded the IPL 2023 season on a high note, displaying exceptional form by scoring consecutive centuries in Royal Challengers Bangalore's final two matches. With an impressive total of 639 runs in 14 matches, Kohli achieved an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. Alongside his two centuries, the 34-year-old batting maestro also registered six half-centuries throughout the league stage.

Kohli's form should be assessed before next T20 World Cup

"The next T20 World Cup will be played in 2024. There will be another IPL before that in March-April. Kohli's form should be observed at that point. There is no point talking about it now. If we are talking about an upcoming T20 international, say India are playing a match in June, then he definitely fits into the team, the kind of form that he has shown," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

In light of IPL 2024, Gavaskar emphasised the importance of closely monitoring the performance of senior players and recommended that the management make decisions regarding their inclusion in the T20 side based on their form.

"But, speaking about the 2024 World Cup, which will be held in West Indies and America, the form of players needs to be observed in the IPL before that and then we can talk about selection for the World Cup squad.

Expressing his own perspective, Gavaskar stated that if he held the position of selector, he would select Kohli for the team based on his current exceptional form.

"Virat would definitely be in my T20I team on current form for India's upcoming matches in the format. He has scored two hundreds [in IPL 2023]. Hitting two hundreds in T20 cricket, even scoring 50 is difficult. This great batter has notched up two hundreds. If I was a selector and India were playing a T20 in June this year, I would, without doubt, pick him in the squad," he concluded.