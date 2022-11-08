'If India can win this one...': AB de Villiers predicts Ind vs NZ final but says England can pose a big stumbling block

Having cruised through the group stage with rather ease, Team India gear up for a challenging clash with England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

And South Africa cricket great AB de Villiers wants to see India in the final.

However, the former SA skipper feels England will pose a big test for Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup.

"I want to see India in the final but England will be a big challenge for them in the semifinals. If they get past England, they will have a good chance of winning the final," De Villiers said on the sidelines of an event to announce the launch of Last Man Stands India Super League to be held in March next year.

De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma-led team, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions.

"I have played two World Cup semifinals and I know how difficult it is. It's a pressure situation and you win some and you lose some," the 38-year old said.

De Villiers reckoned that if India beat England, they will emerge winners in the final.

"If India manages to get past England, Rohit Sharma's team will win the final," De Villiers said.