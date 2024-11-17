 'If India Are To Win BGT Series, It Has To Be Virat Kohli' Michael Clarke Feels Virat Kohli Will Be The Run-Getter For India.
Michael Clarke also added that Rishabh Pant could also become a trump card for India ahead of Border- Gavaskar Trophy.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Ahead of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia, former cricketer Michael Clarke said that talisman India batter Virat Kohli has to be the leading run-scorer and help his side win the series.

Virat has endured an indifferent run across all formats over the last few months, with the 36-year-old managing just one half-century and averaging only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year.

Since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Speaking on TAB YouTube channel, Clarke pointed out Kohli's record in Australia and said that it's phenomenal. The former Australia skipper added that Rishabh Pant needs to become the second-highest run-getter in the upcoming BGT to India win the series.

"Virat Kohli's record in Australia is phenomenal. I actually think his record is better than what it is in India. I think he's got six hundreds in 13 Tests in Australia. If India are to win this series, it has to be Virat Kohli leading run scorer with Rishabh Pant just behind," Clarke said.

Kohli has appeared in 118 Test matches and 201 innings after making his debut in the long format in 2011 against West Indies. The 36-year-old scored 9040 runs at a strike rate of 55.76 and an average of 47.83 in the long format.

The top India batter has faced Australia in 25 matches in Tests and scored 2042 runs at a strike rate of 52.41. His best score against the Aussies was 186.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

