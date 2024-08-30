Ice Hockey Star Johnny Gaudreau, His Brother Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver In New Jersey; LeBron James Reacts

The Gaudreau family is mourning a devastating loss after ice hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in a tragic accident involving a suspected drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey.

The Devastating Accident

On August 29, Johnny Gaudreau, a prominent player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother Matthew were out for a bike ride when a driver, allegedly intoxicated, attempted to pass another car. The driver lost control and struck the brothers from behind, leading to their untimely deaths.

Johnny, 31, is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their two young children: daughter Noa, who will soon turn 2, and their 7-month-old son Johnny. Matthew, 29, leaves behind his wife of three years, Madeline.

Team Statement

The Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the heartbreaking news and expressed their grief and support for the Gaudreau family in a heartfelt statement:

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew," the statement read.

Who was Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," was admired by fans for his infectious love of the game. Basketball legend LeBron James was among the first ones to react to Johnny's untimely passing on social media.

From his standout college career at Boston College, where he won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, to his time with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny's passion and skill on the ice made him a beloved figure in the hockey world.

Both Johnny and Matthew played at Boston College before Johnny embarked on a successful professional career. After eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, he signed a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, where he continued to captivate fans with his exceptional play.