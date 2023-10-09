 ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch

The Indian team travelled without its star opener Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from an illness under BCCI's medical supervision in Chennai.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

The Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Monday ahead of its second ICC World Cup-fixture against Afghanistan on October 11. India overcame a horror start to complete a six-wicket win against Australia in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday.

"The team is in Delhi," said a BCCI source.

The team travelled without its star opener Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from an illness under BCCI's medical supervision in Chennai. Gill had missed the game against Australia and was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Since Monday was a travel day for the team, no training session was scheduled. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hit the nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Afghanistan, who lost their tournament opener to Bangladesh in Dharamsala, are scheduled to train on Monday evening.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan But Recovering Fast From Dengue
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: New Zealand In Control Of Proceedings As Netherlands...

NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: New Zealand In Control Of Proceedings As Netherlands...

'Wasn't Able To Understand Why People Were Criticising My Performance, It Was Painful': KL Rahul

'Wasn't Able To Understand Why People Were Criticising My Performance, It Was Painful': KL Rahul

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan But Recovering Fast From Dengue

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan But Recovering Fast From Dengue

ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Calls Dharamsala Outfield Poor, Says 'Not A Place You...

ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Calls Dharamsala Outfield Poor, Says 'Not A Place You...