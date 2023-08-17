ICC World Cup 2023: 'I Would Play 4 Pacers In India's Starting XI', Says Ex-Coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The insights provided by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with the endorsements of former chief of selectors Sandeep Patil, have cast a spotlight on the critical elements that can shape the composition of the Indian cricket team with the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on the loom.

During discussions on Star Sports' 'Selection Day' show, these seasoned voices weighed in on the selection strategy, emphasizing the significance of all-rounders and the composition of pacers within the squad.

Ravi Shastri said that he would go with two more all-rounders other than Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as well as keep Sanju Samson as a backup keeper, he said “I think to be fair, I will go with both the all-rounders - Axar and Shardul, it gives me an opportunity. And keep Sanju Samson on standby in case something happens to the keeper there, where he can just fly out.”

Shastri also highlighted the need for four pacers in the squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shastri & Patil discuss Indian team combination

"So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that's two.

"You've got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more."

Former chief of selectors Sandeep Patil was in agreement with Shastri, he said "I will go with what Ravi said because I want to remember 1983.

"The combination we had, we had many all-rounders in the team, and having all-rounders in the team gives you so much variety, and you can choose anybody."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)