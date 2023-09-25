ICC World Cup 2023: Here's Why Fans Won't Be Allowed For Pakistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up Match In Hyderabad

Pakistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to security issues.

The Pakistan cricket team has finally been issued visas to travel to India for the World Cup and will arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches in Hyderabad against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3, respectively.

"The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on September 29 and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," the BCCI said in a statement.

Mad rush during festive season

Earlier, the Hyderabad Police had requested the organisers to postpone the game as they wouldn't be able to manage the requisite security due to festivals Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi that culminate on September 28.

However, the organisers declined the request as the schedule had been already altered once. But the BCCI has confirmed now that no fans will be allowed for the game.

Security issues during World Cup

The security agencies had also raised red flags for back-to-back matches in Hyderabad on October 9th and 10th in Hyderabad.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play on October 10, while the Netherlands and New Zealand will lock horns on Oct 9.

Approximately 3000 security personnel are likely to be stationed for one match and a massive number of police officials will be deployed at the hotel, where Pakistan will stay.