 ICC World Cup 2023: 'Embarrassed' Fans Left In Splits After Video Of Netherlands Player Chanting Sanskrit Mantras Goes Viral
ICC World Cup 2023: A video of a fan making a Dutch player chant mantras in Sanskrit is going viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
One by one international cricket teams are reaching India for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 which starts from October 5. Wednesday night saw the Pakistan team land in Hyderabad while Afghanistan, New Zealand and South African sides came before them.

The Netherlands squad also reached India and landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday.

Indian fans are making sure to welcome the players in their own way. Some were seen cheering for Pakistan cricket superstars who also got a traditional welcome at the team hotel in Hyderabad with saffron scarves.

The New Zealand player received massive cheers from fans when they landed here. The Dutch players meanwhile, were made to chant mantras.

Yes, you read it right! A video of a fan making a Dutch player chant mantras in Sanskrit surfaced on social media after it was posted by none other than Cricket Netherlands themselves.

The board's X (formerly Twitter) handle posted the video and expressed their gratitude at being "blessed" after their land in India.

"Blessed at the Bengaluru airport. Incredible India," they tweeted on X.

Netherlands' schedule at CWC 23

Others who saw the video were left in splits at the Dutch team's expense.

The Netherlands will play two warm-up matches against bigwigs Australia and India on September 30 and October 3 respectively in Thiruvananthapuram.

They will then open their campaign against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

