ICC World Cup 2023: Disney Star Expected To Rake In Nearly ₹2,200 Crore From Ad Revenue

The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India is set to being from October 5 and host broadcasters Disney Star are set to make big bucks during the 45-day extravaganza.

According to reports, Disney Star is set to make anywhere between ₹2000-2200 crore from ad revenue generated from the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup.

All the World Cup matches will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar app while Star Sports channels will broadcast the games on television.

This decision was taken after they lost the Indian Premier League's digital rights and HBO shows to competitors Jio Cinema, which streamed all IPL 2023 matches for free on its app.

Massive jump in ad revenue compared to 2019 WC

"We expect the Cricket World Cup to generate INR 2000 – INR 2200 in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined.

"The firm pegs digital revenues to more than double from ₹450 crore in 2019 to ₹950 crore in this edition, while TV is expected to rake in ₹1,150 crore ad revenues in 2023 compared to the ₹900 crore it did in 2019," said brokerage firm Elara Capital.

Disney Star is expecting to reach over 800 million views across TV and digital thanks to the Asia Cup 2023 and the upcoming World Cup, which is going to be hosted solely by India for the first time.

Disney+ Hotstar vs Jio Cinema

Disney+ Hotstar was the leader when it came to premium OTT consumption with a 38 per cent market share in 2022. Sports tournaments offered by the platform accounted for a bulk of the viewership apart from Hindi shows and movies.

But the rise of Reliance JioCinema disrupted things, as Disney+ Hotstar lost 8.4 million subscribers since October 2022, and may lose more as JioCinema is offering shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession.

