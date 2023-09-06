 ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI To Release 400,000 Tickets In Next Phase Of Sales After Backlash From Fans
This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the event.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
PTI File Photo

In anticipation of the immense demand for tickets for the upcoming World Cup games, the BCCI plans to release approximately 400,000 tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023.

However, the BCCI's recent media release does not specify the exact proportion of these 400,000 tickets that will be designated specifically for India's matches.

This initiative aims to accommodate as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their active participation in this prestigious event.

"Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year," the release said.

"The general sale of tickets for all matches of the will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

"Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course," the release added.

article-image

