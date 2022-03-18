ICC Women's World Cup: This is how India eves celebrated Holi in Auckland

Amidst the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Team India celebrated Holi in Auckland before the next match against Australia.

Taking to their Twitter, the BCCI Women wrote, "Ringing in the festivities post practice in Auckland Here's #TeamIndia wishing everyone a Happy Holi all the way from New Zealand."

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Coming to the ongoing World Cup, Team India will face Australia in their next clash on Saturday in Auckland. Till now, India have played four matches and got two victories and two losses.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:24 PM IST