ICC's Top Bosses Refuse To Comment As Female Employer Alleges Workplace Harassment: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has received a complaint of workplace harassment from a female employee, but the organization's top managers are yet to take any action. According to reliable information obtained by News18 CricketNext, the employee worried for her safety and decided to write her complaint down and deliver it in person to a senior ICC official rather than email it.

As per reports, not even a single ICC official or an office-bearer, including the chairman and CEO, decided to respond to the grievance. No one from the apex body of cricket has yet chosen to even listen to this female staffer's complaint, with the exception of the occasional email discussion with ICC's legal team.

The female employee had spent a significant amount of time working on several initiatives at ICC, and the senior ICC official is accused of beginning the alleged "harassment" before the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was held in the UAE. The employee was working at the Dubai headquarters and knocked on many doors before giving up and running out of alternatives.

Multiple reminders sent to ICC officials for a dialogue:

As per News18, multiple reminders have been sent to the ICC officials to comment on the matter; however, the female employee looks to be fighting for a lost cause. Nevertheless, the ICC ensures justice from any kind of sexual harassment.

Under the Integrity and then Safeguarding tab of ICC's official website, the message reads:

"Everyone involved in cricket has the right to be protected from harassment, abuse and harm. As the international governing body for cricket, the ICC is committed to ensuring a safe and protected environment for all participants."

Hence, one would hope that some action is taken soon.

