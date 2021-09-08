ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma retains fifth spot, Shardul Thakur gains 59 places to rank 79th

Dubai: England batsman Ollie Pope and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur have notched notable gains in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after brilliant performances in the fourth Test played between India and England, which also forms part of their ICC World Test Championship, at The Oval.

Pope's first innings score of 82 has helped him progress nine slots to 49th position among batsmen while Thakur's two half-centuries have advanced him 59 places to 79th position. Thakur has also jumped up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after taking four wickets in the game.

India's star opener Rohit Sharma remains at fifth spot. However, his match-winning 127 in the second innings helps him increase the lead over skipper Virat Kohli from seven to 30 rating points while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved from 10th to ninth after claiming two wickets in each innings of the match.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is another player to progress in the latest weekly update, gaining seven places to reach 87th among batsmen and three spots to 23rd among bowlers after picking seven wickets at The Oval.

Ollie Robinson's five wickets have advanced him three places to 33rd.

In the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, South Africa opening batter Janneman Malan has jumped 31 places to 34th after scoring 162 runs in the three-match ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series that Sri Lanka won 2-1.

Aiden Markram (up six places to 69th) and Heinrich Klaasen (up seven places to 70th) are the others from the protea's team to progress among batsmen.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the top-ranked bowler in T20Is, has moved up nine places to 28th among bowlers.

Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando is up 11 spots to 41st while Kariyawasa Asalanka's series topping 196 runs has him move up 122 places to 66th position. Wanindu Hasaranga is up three places to 32nd among bowlers.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Paul Stirling has gained nine slots to earn 14th place after scoring 234 runs in the five-match series against Zimbabwe, which they won at home turf. Craig Ervine is another batsman to move up the batting rankings, from 128th to 85th.

For Bangladeshi spinners Shakib Al Hassan and Mehedi Hasan, who have four wickets apiece in the first three games of their ongoing five-match home series against New Zealand, have also progressed. Shakib has gone up from 12th to ninth and Mehedi from 91st to 24th.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:45 PM IST