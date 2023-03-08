ICC Test Rankings: James Anderson ties with R Ashwin as No. 1 bowler

England's James Anderson |

England fast bowler James Anderson on Wednesday regained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings, joining Ravichandran Ashwin as the No. 1 bowler in the world.

Anderson had been dethroned from the top spot by Ashwin on March 1 but the legendary seamer has bounced right back and is tied with the Indian off-spinner.

Ashwin dropped six rating points after taking four wickets in the third Test against Australia in Indore and is now tied with Anderson on a total of 859 points.

Pat Cummins holds on to 3rd spot

Australia captain Pat Cummins had dropped down to 849 points but has managed to hold on to the third spot despite missing the last game.

There may be another challenger on the horizon soon too, with South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada improving three spots to fourth and up to 807 rating points on the latest list for Test bowlers after the 27-year-old collected eight wickets in the Proteas' 87-run victory over the West Indies during the first Test at Centurion.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is also an eye-catching mover inside the top 10, with the veteran improving five places to ninth overall following his match-winning 11-wicket haul in the third Test against India.

The only change inside the top 10 for Test batters sees Australia opener Usman Khawaja move up two places to ninth overall, while South Africa right-hander Aiden Markram (up 21 places to 33rd) and West Indies middle-order performer Jermaine Blackwood (up 12 spots to 35) also make giant strides following impressive performances in the first Test.

