ICC T20 World Cup: Winner to get Rs 12 crore; each team can take two reviews per innings

The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners' cheque of USD 1.6 million (approximately Rs 12 crore) while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday.

"Overall, a sum of $5.6 million will be allocated for the tournament which will be shared by all 16 participating teams," the ICC said.

"The ICC will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will take home an amount of $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000," it added.

"The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000," the ICC further said.

Meanwhile, there will be two scheduled drinks breaks in each game that will last for 2 minutes, 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each inning.

Moreover, the ICC also confirmed that each team would have two reviews per innings.

As a result, Decision-Review System will be used for the first time in the Men's T20 World Cup.

"I think it is pretty much a country by country margin (using neutral umpires). We were able to get hold of elite umpires and referees for the T20 World Cup. The UAE is a country that is fairly straightforward now. The issue is other countries which have different levels of restrictions, I think our position will be to use neutral officials wherever the circumstances allow," said ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice.

"I think the home countries umpires have performed really well over the course of the last 18 months supported by DRS and whether we need extra reviews or not, we are in a rhythm for that. The aim is to get neutral umpires back once restrictions are lifted, it may happen more after the World Cup. We continued with the playing conditions for the T20 World Cup that have been there which is two reviews per team," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:32 PM IST