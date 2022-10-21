ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Injury Update

Australia and New Zealand kick off their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 21.

Both teams might have to make some last-minute changes to their respective playing elevens if the match becomes a truncated affair with a rain threat looming large.

New Zealand's preparation for their tournament opener hasn't been the best, losing to Pakistan in the Tri-series final at home and were bowled out for 98 against South Africa in their first warm-up match at Allan Border Field, followed by the second warm-up match against India at The Gabba being washed out.

Moreover, Daryl Mitchell is unavailable for selection for Saturday's match due to him still being in recovery from a broken finger.

Meanwhile, Australia included all-rounder Cameron Green as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis in the 15-member squad. But he will not be included in the playing XI for the opener against New Zealand on Saturday, indicated skipper Aaron Finch, adding he had taken the "risk" of going with just one wicketkeeper in the showpiece event.

Australia lost their reserve wicketkeeper Inglis to a freak injury on the golf course and brought in Green in the 15-member squad. The defending champions go into the tournament with just one specialist wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade.

AUS vs NZ: My Dream11 Team

1 David Warner, 2 Kane Williamson, 3 Tim David, 4 Steve Smith, 5 Matthew Wade, 6 Lockie Ferguson, 7 James Neesham, 8 Adam Zampa, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Pat Cummins,

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Probable Playing 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult