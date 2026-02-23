ICC T20 WC26: Indian Cricket Team Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Puts Onus On Players To Make Turnaround Despite South Africa's Defeat | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate was ‘very disappointed’ with the 76-run loss against South Africa in the first match of Super Eights in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The big loss also affected India’s net run rate, and they now must win games against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to stay in the tournament.

“Very disappointed in the performance. But, when you set up or set out to win a World Cup, don't expect someone to come deliver the World Cup to you on halfway through the competition. So we understand we've made a lot of mistakes tonight. We understand you’re probably allowed one mess-up in this phase of the competition. And we've messed up on a grand scale,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The Dutch coach put the onus on the Suryakumar-Yadav-led boys to make a turnaround after a dismal outing against the Proteas.

“Now the onus is on this group of guys to turn around and put in two solid performances against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Obviously, with the way the group goes, you need at least four points to get through now, and it's going to need two big performances and a big bounce back from everyone involved,” Ten Doeschate added.

The assistant coach acknowledged that the inclusion of Sanju Samson will be the talking point as rival off-spinners, mostly part-timers, have picked wickets in the first over against the left-handed pair of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan on four occasions in the tournament.

“Yeah, of course, we have, and look in the five outings we've had now four teams have opened with part-time off spin, and it's got a wicket every time apart from the USA game where we lost Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) without score in any case. So to start every inning zero for one, I think it's literally been zero or a couple of runs for one every time, is obviously putting pressure on the link players. Tilak (Varma) and SKY (Suryakumar), their role is to link up with the guys at the back end, and it hasn't gone that way,” he said.

He said the team will think whether to go for twist or stick with the same team who have performed over last 18 months.

"Look, there's a lot of inexperience in the team and you want a settled team. These guys have done it all before. They're all fantastic players. So, do you stick with Twist? You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who's also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order, and I'm sure that'll be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games,” he added.