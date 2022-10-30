'Pathetic': Pak fans unhappy after rather underwhelming performance with the bat against Netherlands

Pakistan fans displeased despite their side trouncing Netherlands to register their first win of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan well aware their qualification to the semis is down to permutations and combinations, would have sought to register a massive win against minnows Netherlands.

Net run rate a decisive factor for Pakistan's qualification, and Pak fans were hoping that the target would be chased down without breaking sweat. But the rather underwhelming performance with the bat angered netizens.

Pakistan's super-quick fast bowlers proved too hot for Netherlands on a bouncy surface in Perth. The Dutch were restricted to a paltry total of just 91 in their twenty overs.

Pakistan looked to comfortably chase the sub-100 total. The two key cogs Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizvan who have been missing all tournament looked to get among the runs. Only for Babar to fall cheaply to a run out.

