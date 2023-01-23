ICC rescinds demit point for Rawalpindi pitch following PCB appeal

An ICC panel has overturned Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees decision to award a demit point to the Rawalpindi pitch during the 1st Test match between Pakistan and England last year. The pitch was rated “below average” and the venue received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. This was the second demerit point for the venue after the pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March this year was also rated as “below average.”

PCB appeal succesful

The PCB were succesfull in their appeal before the ICC. The ICC appeal panel ruled that the pitch did not deserve a "below average" rating.

The Test saw some electrifying batting with England winning by 74 runs. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had then labelled the pitch as 'embarrassing' and Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees agreed with his prognosis.

“It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler," Pycroft said. "That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals.

"The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match. Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines."

However, after reviewing the footage from the Test Match, the ICC appeal panel unanimously felt that the pitch had several "redeeming features" which included the fact that a result was possible and that 37 out of 39 wickets were taken.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)