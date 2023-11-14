 ICC ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj Dethrones Mohammed Siraj No.1 Bowler In The World
While the Indian had reclaimed the number one position in place of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on November 8, the updated rankings on Tuesday showed the South African spinner as the top-ranked bowler.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's stint as the world's number one ODI bowler was brief, lasting merely a week, as South African spinner Keshav Maharaj takes over on Tuesday.

Maharaj's ascent to the top position in the rankings is fueled by an impressive performance in the World Cup, where he secured seven wickets in three matches, including a notable four-for against New Zealand in Pune.

Marginal Difference: Siraj vs. Maharaj

Although Maharaj now holds the top spot, the difference in rating points between him and Siraj is minimal, with just three points separating the two players.

Despite losing the top ranking, Siraj remains a crucial asset for India, being the team's fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 12 wickets in nine matches, with a best performance of three for 16.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav secure the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the bowling rankings. Bumrah leads the Indian bowling attack with 17 wickets in nine games.

Gill and Kohli Stand Firm

In the batting department, Shubman Gill retains his top spot, surpassing Pakistan captain Babar Azam by eight rating points.

Gill's contribution with the bat places him as the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 270 runs in seven matches, with a top score of 92 against Sri Lanka.

Kohli's Consistency: Highest Run-Scorer for India

Star batter Virat Kohli maintains his fourth spot in the batting rankings, leading the run-scoring charts for India in the tournament with 594 runs in nine outings, including two centuries and five fifties.

Skipper Rohit Sharma follows Kohli in the fifth position, Shreyas Iyer is ranked 13th, and KL Rahul shares the 17th spot with Steven Smith of Australia in the latest batting rankings.

