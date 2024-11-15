ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Row: PCB Provokes India By Announcing Trophy Tour In PoK

Image: X

The rift between India and Pakistan goes on over India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to find a solution to this problem, the cricketing body has flown the trophy to the host nation for a tour beginning November 16.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, while travelling to scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. The tour will come to an end on November 24th. Skardu, Hunza and Muzaffarabad are all situated in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a disputed region India claims as its own.

Earlier, ICC cancelled a major event marking the 100-day countdown to the Champions Trophy, which was supposed to be announced on November 11 in Lahore after India informed the ICC that it wouldn't be sending its team to Pakistan.

When will ICC release the schedule for Champions Trophy?

The Champions Trophy will be played from February 19 to March 9 next year with matches being played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. Initially, the ICC was reportedly set to announce the schedule, without confirmation of the venues, in the second week of November. However, the final schedule is still hanging in the balance with India yet to confirm its participation.

India did not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year which led to Pakistan, being forced to host the tournament in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka hosting the majority of the games.

The PCB remains firm on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, however all this might prove to be nothing but false hopes for Pakistan as the ball is in BCCI’s court as of now.