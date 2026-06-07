ICC Chairman Jay Shah Shakes Hands With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana During Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Photoshoot | VIDEO | X

ICC Chairman Jay Shah was seen shaking hands with Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana during the official captains' photoshoot ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The incident took place as captains from participating teams gathered for the tournament launch event and posed alongside the World Cup trophy. Images and videos from the photoshoot showed Shah greeting Fatima Sana with a handshake while interacting with the captains on stage.

The photoshoot featured captains from the participating teams, including India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and England. The event was held as part of the build-up to the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

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The handshake between Jay Shah and Fatima Sana was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with many users sharing the images and videos from the event.

During the Asia Cup 2025, India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss, while Indian players also skipped the customary post-match handshakes after their matches against Pakistan.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5. A total of 12 teams will compete in 33 matches across seven venues during the tournament. The final is scheduled to be played at Lord's in London on July 5 which is one of the most iconic grounds in world cricket.