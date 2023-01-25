e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Awards 2022: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus crowned Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, UAE's Esha Oza bags women's award

ICC Awards 2022: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus crowned Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, UAE's Esha Oza bags women's award

Erasmus came close to amassing 1,000 ODI runs during the calendar year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dubai: Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus was crowned as the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 while UAE's Esha Oza won the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Wednesday. Emulating the success of 2021 was going to be tough for Erasmus and his Namibian teammates, though the national skipper was again excellent in 2022, making his mark in both white-ball formats.

Read Also
ICC Awards 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Gosh, Renuka Singh included in Women's T20I...
article-image

The 27-year-old came close to amassing 1,000 ODI runs during the calendar year, a feat more impressive considering just eight of his 20 innings were in home conditions. Erasmus made a statement with a match-winning knock of 121* (120) against Oman in Dubai to begin his year in ODI cricket, and the right-hander went on to make eight half-centuries. Erasmus raised his bat in Scotland and Papua New Guinea on the League 2 trails, before filling his boots with two tri-series on home soil.

Erasmus also chimed in with a dozen wickets on the circuit, as he led Namibia to 13 wins from their 21 ODIs in the year, making a late push in the Cricket World Cup League 2 race.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ODI bowler in ICC rankings

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ODI bowler in ICC rankings

Women's IPL team auction: 17 bidders to battle for 5 women’s franchises today, here's all you need...

Women's IPL team auction: 17 bidders to battle for 5 women’s franchises today, here's all you need...

WATCH: Subhman Gill blushes after fan says, 'Sachin ka dhyan rakha karo'

WATCH: Subhman Gill blushes after fan says, 'Sachin ka dhyan rakha karo'

Rohit Sharma miffed after broadcasters says he scored 1st century in three years: 'Sahi cheez...

Rohit Sharma miffed after broadcasters says he scored 1st century in three years: 'Sahi cheez...

WATCH: Frustrated Rohit Sharma rants at Shardul Thakur during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

WATCH: Frustrated Rohit Sharma rants at Shardul Thakur during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI