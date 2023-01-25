ICC Awards 2022: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus crowned Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, UAE's Esha Oza bags women's award

Dubai: Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus was crowned as the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 while UAE's Esha Oza won the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Wednesday. Emulating the success of 2021 was going to be tough for Erasmus and his Namibian teammates, though the national skipper was again excellent in 2022, making his mark in both white-ball formats.

The 27-year-old came close to amassing 1,000 ODI runs during the calendar year, a feat more impressive considering just eight of his 20 innings were in home conditions. Erasmus made a statement with a match-winning knock of 121* (120) against Oman in Dubai to begin his year in ODI cricket, and the right-hander went on to make eight half-centuries. Erasmus raised his bat in Scotland and Papua New Guinea on the League 2 trails, before filling his boots with two tri-series on home soil.

Erasmus also chimed in with a dozen wickets on the circuit, as he led Namibia to 13 wins from their 21 ODIs in the year, making a late push in the Cricket World Cup League 2 race.

