ICC asks Twitterati who they would depend on to bat for their life; Jemima Rodrigues' reaction is epic

The official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council has been keeping cricket buffs engaged by coming up with fun ways to interact with them. From evoking nostalgia by sharing iconic moments from the cricket history to sharing memes, ICC's followers on the micro-blogging website are not missing out on the fun quotient amid COVID-19 lockdown. On Saturday, the world cricket's governing body took to Twitter to ask their followers - "If you get a chance to call one cricketer on the phone, who would it be?"

Users flooded the comments section with the names of their favorite cricketers, however, there was one particular reaction that left netizens in splits. Indian cricketer Jemima Rodrigues shared a picture of Aamir Khan from his 2001 film 'Lagaan' and wrote, "Bhuvan from Lagaan, who single handedly saved us from taxes.